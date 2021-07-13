Dear Editor:
Re: Baxter Black’s Advice on COVID.
I enjoyed reading Baxter’s column in last Tuesday’s paper, page 22, “Aunt Effie and the Virus.” As many readers probably know, Baxter Black is a veterinarian. Baxter’s columns may be humorously called “On Edge of Common Sense,” but this article contained nothing but good old-fashioned country common sense.
If you haven’t yet received the COVID vaccine, I urge you to read this article and get vaccinated soon at Walmart, Safeway or one of the free county walk-in clinic sites. Thank you.
Roger Cox,
Salida