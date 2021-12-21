Dear Editor:
Your editorial on Dec. 3 concerning the “smash and grab” phenomena occurring in a few cities around the country happening due to the “defund the police” movement, associated indirectly with the Black Lives Matter movement last year, is at worst an invalid argument and at best a much more nuanced situation.
An easy review of the cities you listed as being those which have “defunded” their security forces resulting in these activities, as reported by reliable and reputable news sources – CNN, MSN, CBS, NBC, ABC; not Fox News or RFK Jr. – state that well over 55 percent of the largest cities in the U.S. have actually increased police and other public security budgets.
Additionally, although some cities have reduced local funding, some of those reductions are accounted for by funds provided by the CARES Act for those cities’ budgets throughout this pandemic, and others have sensibly, for their constituents, reallocated some funds to community support programs – NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco (which was able to decrease some funds due to fewer needs at its airport).
Minneapolis, Chicago and Seattle are in fact increasing their budgets for the next fiscal year for their security forces as well as for other social services (CNN, VOX, SF Weekly, U.S. News and World Report – all reported as recently as November). Simply “defunding” our police is unreasonable and unrealistic. However, providing funding for social services that the police are currently required to handle makes sense to me.
Therefore, your attempt to create the impression of a single cause and effect is futile. These conditions are much more complex than you seem willing to acknowledge. Regardless, your dismissal of the pandemic having much if anything to do with these activities is also not helpful or realistic. COVID has undoubtedly brought out both the best and some of the most desperate behaviors in some of our citizens. These are trying times as we all must recognize by now.
In future, please check your allegations of causes and effects with the realities of our global circumstances. Also please stop minimizing the actual effect of this ongoing, rapidly mutating viral pandemic at least until everyone starts behaving rationally by wearing masks where appropriate, socially distancing and getting vaccinated. Let’s get back to being good neighbors in the truest sense of community. Thank you. Peace.
Martin Jolley,
Salida