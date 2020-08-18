Dear Editor:
Random thoughts for our apocalyptic times …
– Is there really a South Hoboken Institute of Technology? And why don’t people wear its sweatshirt in public?
– If the fake news reports that the fake president has declared something to be a fact, does this make it true? (The old double-negative principle.) Does this mean COVID-19 has miraculously disappeared, as the media reported Trump said it would, back in February?
– This just in … 33 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, according to an ABC News poll … 25 percent of Americans believe the sun revolves around the Earth, according to a National Science Foundation poll …
– With schools reopening, the pandemic crisis has moved to DEFCON 1. Messing with adult lives and livelihoods is one thing. Messing with our kids’ and grandkids’ lives is another.
– Re: Trump dispatching militarized federal agents to Portland. As Chicago Mayor Richard Daley said at the 1968 Democratic convention, “The police are not there to create disorder. The police are there to preserve disorder.”
– Old 19th Century political saying: “Prussia is not a state with an army, but an army with a state.” New 21st Century political saying: “Trump is not a president with marketing genius, but a marketing genius with the presidency.”
– Did the president of the United States really stand in public – at the White House podium – and speculate about ingesting bleach to combat COVID-19? Then insult the public’s intelligence by saying he was being sarcastic? (He was not, believe me – sarcasm is my mother tongue.)
– Sign appearing in the window of a London coffee shop: “Americans must be accompanied by an adult!”
– The top countries in pandemic control (minimal deaths, infection rates, economic impact) include Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, New Zealand and Taiwan. All are led by women.
– COVID-19 can be lethal at all ages, but death rates are radically higher for older people. Question: Is this nature’s way of killing off the Baby Boomers? Or am I taking this pandemic way too personally?
Marty Rush,
Salida