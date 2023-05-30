Sixteen years ago I rescued a dog from the Humane Society in Cañon City. He was a Shiba Inu about 5 years old, confused and lost.
I brought him home and named him Yogi. I’m sure that confused him even more. I mean who knows what his former owners called him. It took awhile but he finally got used to being called Yogi, but he was a dog without borders. That’s probably how he got lost in the first place.
He was a natural escape artist, and given the slightest chance to run free he took it. But he always found his way back to his forever home. Here is my tribute to my pal Yogi. (I wrote this in stanza format but due to space issues The Mountain Mail will probably print it in paragraph form.)
My dog comes when I start to call him. Then he stops and he looks away. But when I go to get his collar, my dog without borders runs away. One day as I passed him by, he had a twinkle in his eye, I thought he wanted to play. But, when I turned around, I lost what I had found, my dog, again, had run away.
I searched the lonely streets. I tried to tempt him with treats, cheese cubes and bacon in my pockets. But again, alone, I returned home, discouraged and downhearted. Ever since he’s gone the days drag on and on; I don’t think I will find another. Pressed up against the glass, hoping that he will pass and that he hasn’t found some other.
It felt like a year had passed when he found his way home, his excellent adventure apparently over. His tail was half-mast, but that didn’t last, a blur of leaping paws, licks and tail wags replaced that. He was lost, now he was found and he’ll be riding shotgun, head out the window, alongside me, as down the road we go searching for adventure.
Sixteen years have passed and still, my dog comes when I start to call him. Then he stops and he looks away. But now when I go for his collar … he doesn’t run away … he stays.