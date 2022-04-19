Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I need to escape from reality sometimes … OK, most of the time. It’s a common malady these days.
People escape reality in various ways. Hobbies are good. Drugs are a popular choice – soft, hard, prescription, alcoholic. Of course, media options are virtually endless.
Now another mode of escape has appeared. A seasonal one, available only half the year, but time-tested and well-loved, venerated throughout the land.
Major league baseball.
Granted, baseball is not to everyone’s taste. Some people find it boring … OK, lots of people. And they have a point.
By modern standards, baseball is the misfit of professional team sports. There’s no clock. The defense has the ball. Bodies are not continually crashing together at high speeds.
Instead, in baseball, the focus is on the individual athletic performer – pitcher, batter, fielder. Bodies do intersect regularly, but it’s Broadway choreography, not physical combat.
The main knock on baseball is the pace, which is slow … OK, it’s glacial. A pace that puts people to sleep. (Which, ironically, is the greatest escape from reality out there.)
But it’s a pace that appeals to certain personality types. People inclined to be deliberate, reflective, detached. People with a naturally forgiving nature. (In baseball, the best hitters fail 70 percent of the time.)
Aside from accidents of heredity, baseball fans are also made by accidents of geography. Growing up in a city with a major league baseball team, for instance. Getting indoctrinated as a child, since everyone around you is a baseball fan.
I was born in a city with not one, but three major league teams. My baseball consciousness was just forming in 1957, when the Dodgers and Giants left New York for California. Which left the city feeling like a double amputee.
I was too young to grasp the full meaning of the trauma, but I felt it. In New York, baseball was in the air, in the water. We still had one major league team left – for a second-grader, it was a no-brainer. I became a Yankees fan.
Then, in 1962, National League baseball returned to the city, and I fell in love.
The New York Mets were the standard bearers for life’s slackers and underachievers. The team lost a record 120 games their first season and owned the National League cellar for seven years. And then …
The beautiful thing about baseball is the spontaneity. It’s unscripted live entertainment. Things happen sometimes that are so unbelievable, you sense a divine power at work.
Like when the 1969 Miracle Mets began playing far beyond their abilities – individually and as a team – and wound up winning the World Series. Which turned the city of New York into the Land of Oz for months. An escape from reality that touched millions of lives.
Which may (or may not) prove the old Yogi Berra maxim: “Half of baseball is 90 percent mental.”
Marty Rush,
Salida