This letter is to all you long-term locals out there. When has living in Salida ever not been hard?
How many sacrifices have you made along the way to be here? For most of us, it has been many. I’ve lived out of my truck in the winter, eating food right out of a can, while working multiple jobs. I showered at the swimming pool once a week.
Never did I ask the City of Salida to take care of me or subsidize my housing. I knew living here was a choice and I could always choose to leave.
It seems to me that the people who have moved here recently don’t have an understanding of the struggle that most of us who have lived here for more than 20 years have made.
The mindset of the younger generation and/or the people who are complaining seems to be expecting a handout without comprehending the realities of mountain town living.