Dear Editor:
I was moved by Paul Silver’s remembrance of his friend Tim’s life (Mountain Mail, July 1). Paul, Tim and I are of a common time, generation and war – the Vietnam conflict affected nearly everyone of that era.
What I share with Tim is that we both sought to improve the lives of the Vietnamese people.
My way was to help them thwart the threat of communism through repeated artillery bombardments, raining down 155mm high explosive shells on men, women, children, dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, goats and perhaps the occasional Vietcong.
Artillery fire is indiscriminate, as we see today in Ukraine.
Tim’s path was to teach them English. My way proved to be futile, and nearly 3 million Vietnamese died as a result of the country’s efforts to keep Southeast Asia free from the scourge of communism.
Tim taught them English, the lingua franca of the world of commerce and a requirement for becoming a modern and viable country in today’s world.
From Paul’s account, it appears Tim died a pauper in a far country, pretty much alone.
Today I enjoy a comfortable life in retirement in Chaffee County.
While I can’t say the good jobs I’ve had over the years were the result of my military service, it’s probable fewer opportunities would have come my way if I’d had a sketchy draft record or dishonorable discharge.
And unlike Paul and Tim, I had no great moral dilemma to deal with at that time in my life.
When I was 20 years old I was callow enough to think that if my country sent me off to war, then it had to be for a good cause.
Whatever else we know about Tim, he appears to have been a principled and courageous man.
I want to think that the complicated string of events that began with his protesting our involvement in Vietnam and ended with him dying there, yet another casualty of the war, is an example for us.
The moral high ground can be a lonely place, and even if you wind up being right not many people will thank you for it.
I’m no longer 20 and no longer naive about anything – I struggle to keep cynicism at bay.
I strongly suspect that while I may have had the better life, Tim was the better man.
I thank Paul and The Mountain Mail for sharing his story with us, acknowledging his contribution and for giving us inspiration.
We are all in this together.
John Dodd,
Poncha Springs