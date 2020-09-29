Dear Editor:
I will speak for our Republic; it is worth saving. Some of our neighbors, otherwise educated well-adjusted and normal, are finding racism in their cereal bowls every morning.
They see racists when they wave at their neighbors of many years, based solely on the American flag or the Trump sign in their front yards. They think one of our local candidates is racist for iconic campaign imagery, because her boots are tied a certain way. Maybe the real racist they see every day is looking back at them in the mirror, so they cynically project it on others.
Indeed, most people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, are highly educated but still somewhere in the denial stage of their illness. They believe their neighbors hate people of color, and they loathe them for it. Not realizing that they themselves have lost all credibility and moral high ground and have evolved into everything they profess to hate since Election Day 2016.
They are so blinded by TDS that they do not see the violence the proxies of the left are encouraging and participating in. Who can blame them? The Black Lives Matter organization and Antifa, actual fascists, have some marketing geniuses and the persuasive power of the dishonest media helping them and Democrats fight for the Globalist Marxist movement. BLM founders even admit to being “Trained Marxists” (nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist).
These sometimes self-loathing people either don’t know Marxism killed over 100 million people in the last century and fails every time and everywhere it is practiced, or they agree with Marxism. Either way, Trump drives them crazy enough to finally reveal their true feelings about you, me and other people who love this exceptional country.
Truth is, the only thing more difficult than being a white conservative these days is being a black one. There are many millions of them. If you don’t know there are a record number of black American conservatives running for office all over this country, change the channel. They get hardly any coverage from the mainstream media and their Democratic overlords, the true racists in our country.
The truth is slowly getting out and the real awakening is beginning. It will be hard to forgive those who advocated for the destruction instead of the improvement of our country and the shaming and indoctrination of our children. If one is a casual liberal, because they want to be liked, they better think it through.
For those on the vocal left, especially on this forum, let’s “cut the malarkey”; time is short. Please explain to us why you think this country is beyond salvation and our freedom should be surrendered to a Communist movement where “experts,” the ruling class and the ultra-rich lefties run everything. The middle class, our Bill of Rights and any hope of justice for all will be completely destroyed and sweet memories of freedom will be all that remains. The “Harris-Biden” ticket is indeed, the Trojan Horse. Beware!
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida