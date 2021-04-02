Dear Editor:
Monarch Community Outreach Board of Directors want to thank our sponsors who donated prizes to our annual raffle held March 27.
A huge shout out to Absolute Bikes, Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop, Mountain Sports Haus, Salida Mountain Sports, Antero Llamas, Monarch Mountain, The Next Eddy, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center and Whitewater and Monumental Expeditions.
We appreciate your continued support of our raffle and know that each winner was truly excited about their prize. We wouldn’t be successful without all of you.
We’d also like to thank those who purchased tickets in support of our mission to give back to the community.
We were able to raise $7,500 this year, a new record for us. All proceeds raised from this raffle go directly back into our local community to help others in need.
Special thanks to Monarch Mountain for letting us use the deck for our stage along with help from the events staff. And thank you Mother Nature for a beautiful day!
Susan Boucher, President
Monarch Community Outreach