Dear Editor:
Given the sheer number of U.S. flags displayed along the highways these days, I wonder if anyone really understands the word “patriotism.” The Oxford Dictionary defines it as “the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country.”
To me, this definition requires service to one’s country, not just display of the flag.
There is traditional respect of the flag ceremonially. I have stopped in my drive home on many an Army post when I heard the retreat cannon fire. I and all others on the road stopped, got out of our cars and stood at attention while saluting in the direction of the post’s flagpole while the bugler played “Retreat” and the flag was lowered for the evening, to be raised again at sunrise.
Proper display of the American flag is described in U.S. Code, Title 4, Chapter 1. Flags are not flown after dark unless illuminated. For example, the flag on the White House flies 24 hours a day and is illuminated at night.
So much for education. Perhaps a better use of one’s patriotism is service to the community, which can be manifested by getting vaccinated, helping others to do so and wearing a mask.
I used to see signs in stores that said: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” That was not lethal. No shot, no mask is.
We know how to manage a natural disaster. We set aside food, medical supplies and shelter. We get ready to rebuild. A mutating and ever-changing disaster needs something more.
Every time I stop to wonder about what is coming, I hear St. Paul’s poetry: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part, but then I shall know even as also I am known. And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” Isn’t that the “something more” we need?
The King James Bible is specific about the kind of love Paul is talking about. It is agape, the love we give away, regardless of cost. That’s why it translated agape as “charity” instead of the more generic “love.”
To meet the COVID surge that is coming, we need to ask each other and ourselves what the charitable thing to do is. Are shots and masks really just shots and masks? Aren’t they actually love, given away, regardless of cost?
Col. Michael Fay,
U.S. Army, retired,
Salida