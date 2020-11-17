Dear Editor:
We at Chaffee County Showing up for Racial Justice would like to help foster greater transparency with regards to city council’s approved budget for 2021, specifically the contingency funding in the General Fund – Other.
In the approved budget, $71,000 has been allocated for contingency use.
According to Aimee Thionovich, Finance Director, rather than giving $71,000 to a full time equivalent position within the police department, council set these funds aside to be either moved to the police department at a later date or to community giving outside designated community grants (requested through Chaffee County Community Foundation).
There is opportunity here for our local community partners who work on social justice to access $71,000.
City Administrator Drew Nelson, is seeking all interested and deserving organizations (Chaffee County Hospitality Inc., The Alliance, Full Circle Restorative Justice, SolVista – a few that immediately come to mind) to come before city council and request these funds before the end of the year.
When individual council members have been approached about this issue, there is uncertainty and, what we feel to be, little transparency about who could apply for the contingency funding.
This is an open invite to every organization in our community to attend the city council meeting on Nov. 17 or Dec. 15 to seek clarity and present a formal proposal of need for contingency funding.
We believe that the more inclusive our city’s budget is, the better our community will become and allocating $71,000 across multiple organizations will have the most profound impact.
Megan Lombardo
Central Colorado Showing Up For Racial Justice Leadership Team