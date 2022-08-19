As a resident of Colorado from 1974 until recently, I, as do residents and visitors alike, get to enjoy the privilege of traveling up or down the Arkansas Valley in pursuit of everyday business.
The views of the natural beauty along the way as well as the cultural landscape tended for generations by hardworking ranch families are unrivaled.
For more than a year, however, there has been a distraction from these views: Rows of American flags have been placed on both sides of the highway.
If the intent of placing these flags is an assertion of political views, it is unclear to me how this practice is in compliance with flag etiquette.
As I drive by it feels like the flag has been pre-empted. It is my flag, too!
The flag, as I understand it, is a symbol for freedom of thought and expression. The beauty of our democratic system is the very existence of the right for all of us to have an opinion.
Yes, those citizens placing the flags are expressing their freedom of speech; however, in using the flag in this manner, are they suggesting that others are less patriotic, and by that are they sowing division?
As we pledge allegiance to the flag we do so to a republic, “indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
In my America, unity and inclusivity means that all opinions are respected and all of us belong.
I trust this is true for the Arkansas Valley.