Dear Editor:
In recent polls, the U.S. Congress just reached its highest approval rating in over ten years, at 35 percent, among likely voters.
That poor rating has bounced over the past several years between the teens and twenties, occasionally hitting the thirties with disapproval ratings in the sixties up to the low eighties.
Unsurprisingly, voters consider most Federal legislators feckless and the Congress generally ineffectual. Why? Simply put, it is Congressional gridlock due to minority rule.
In “Kill Switch,” author Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, traces the history of the Senate and its degradation from its founding through the present day.
In what is called by historians the Great Compromise, the framers of the Constitution incorporated a structural imbalance favoring lower population states, each represented by two senators, over other states, also represented by two senators, regardless of their much greater populations.
According to Jentleson, the Senate functioned with open debate and majority rule for barely fifty years before beginning to suffer from the systematic minority obstructionism that persists today.
Beginning with the filibuster, powerful Senators from John C. Calhoun through Richard Russell, and Jesse Helms gradually imposed a body of arcane parliamentary rules first to preserve slavery, then to support Jim Crow laws and other issues important to a backward-looking conservative minority.
Continuing, Jentleson relates that Lyndon Johnson, Harry Reid, and Mitch McConnell each contributed to the increase in power of the majority leader and the disempowerment of other senators with McConnell deploying this advantage to favor issues important to a minority of white wealthy conservatives.
In a March 5 article for The Atlantic, former George W. Bush speech writer David Frum references Jentleson’s “Kill Switch,” but adds that, reflecting the minority power that exists in many state legislatures, minority rule also prevails in the House of Representatives. From district gerrymandering to voter suppression, minorities stymie state and, consequently, national majorities.
In response to these imbalances in government, Jentleson advocates reform of the Senate by limiting or eliminating the filibuster, by restoring debate and majority rule, by guaranteeing a minimum number of amendments to proposed legislation, by freeing senators from hierarchical control and democratizing the flow of information, by prohibiting the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee from supporting candidates before the candidates win their primaries, and by adding states where Americans are subject to federal laws but lack representation.
Frum advocates the re-establishment of majority rule throughout government specifically through voting rights enforcement by the state and federal executive branches, the least anti-majoritarian parts of government.
To address the urgent threats to our representative democracy and the obvious shortcomings in our country today Congress must, while providing for minority dissent and ample debate, return to its founding principle of majority rule.
Simeon Thomas
Salida