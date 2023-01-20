Dear Editor:
I’d like to answer MJB’s question from Dec. 27 regarding “Cage-free, no plastic; what’s next for state?”
To know what comes next for Coloradans, we can look to the anti-American socialist agenda. Keep in mind the very nature of a socialist, as this will help you predict what comes next.
A look at history will also tell you what comes next with a socialist regime. Socialist governments don’t believe in markets and private enterprise; they want to take over whole industries (the means of production) and put them under their control so they can make all the decisions. They’ve succeeded with the healthcare (Obamacare) industry. A takeover of the Colorado energy industry comes next.
Sure, these socialist politicians will tell you what they are doing is for your own good, or for the environment, for the children, etc., but actually they don’t care. These issues are just a means to an end for them. It is counter to their goals for you to be an independent American or have an independent business. In short, socialists must first destroy your independence and freedoms before they can control you.
Colorado is already following in the footsteps of California, other socialist states and nations. What is foisted on Californians will be foisted on Coloradans. Our legislature is making similar bad policies, laws and regulations. Did you know Boulder County has mandated electric vehicle charging outlets for new home construction? That’s like mandating an onion be put on every hamburger sold. Having fewer choices comes next for Coloradans.
Just like our federal government, state governments have overstepped their limited role by entering the market. Our market is now so polluted and corrupted by this government interference, it no longer fits the definition of a market (stock market too).
California banned nuclear power quite a few years ago. Now Californians regularly endure electricity brownouts. These energy shortages are by design; they could have been avoided. California “leadership” has consistently blocked new water reservoir construction and has flatly refused to build desalination plants. Water shortages are also by design; they could have been avoided. Did you know California has even banned natural gas installation for new home construction?
Furthermore, starting in 2035, California has mandated only electric vehicles be sold. Government has no business telling us what type of energy we can use and how much, but they do, and we let them. Count on future gas, electricity and water shortages for Coloradans.
Once government muscles its way into the market, the list of “what’s next” is endless because government has an unbounded role. Plastic bags and electric vehicle charging outlets may seem like small things, but these small things add up over time. Eventually, socialism leads to unaffordability on even the necessities like food, housing and energy. But of course, the socialists have a solution for things that are “unaffordable,” right? To be sure, high prices and additional suffering are what comes next for Coloradans living under socialism.
Mark Kostelic,
Salida