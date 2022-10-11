Salida citizens need to be aware that the county is planning to build a jet center at the Salida Airport for large private jets.
It comes as no surprise the person pushing the most for this is real estate developer Walt Harder. The same developer who plans to build 70 homes, directly under the airport, across from Frantz Lake. The same developer who doesn’t even live here, but flies in on his private plane.
He is going to destroy this beautiful area on CR 160 that citizens flock to for fishing, SUPing, walking, biking, running and hunting. He also thinks it’s OK to build 70 lots for luxury homes on private wells and septic, and then have loud jets flying overhead constantly. He has no consideration for this community, or even his potential home buyers. Can you imagine building a luxury second home over there, only to have jets rattling your home to pieces at all hours of the night and day?
He wants to turn this town into Aspen, and he will if we don’t speak up.
Salida doesn’t need a jet center for Christ’s sake! Salida doesn’t need 70 more unaffordable second homes with wells drilled into an aquifer that hasn’t been tested for 40 years.
Please write to your commissioners. Tell them how you feel. Leave comments on ChaffeeSpeaks.org for his Timber Creek Ranch Development.