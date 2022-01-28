Dear Editor:
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s rate structure changes definitely don’t balance out.
As a former math teacher, I told my students an “equation” described a relationship across a statement with an equal sign; everything on one side had the same value as everything on the other side. Even when complicated by many variables, it boiled down to that one relationship, so solving an equation was easy.
SDCEA used lots of verbiage to support its new rate equation, which results in increased costs to people like me, a solar-electricity-generating customer. They claim other customers have been “paying part of the costs caused by (me)” and “cost-causers should be cost-payers” (Chaffee County Times 1/10/22).
But they won’t publicly share numbers that helped them arrive at their new rate schedule. They never mention, as part of the equation, the electricity I make and share with the region that they sell at a profit.
To put this into perspective, in four years I’ve produced over 73,000 kWh and sent nearly 10,000 kWh to SDCEA that I have not used. At the end of each year, they’ve paid me a little under 2 cents per banked kWh, small compared to the 13 cents they charged a nonsolar customer to get those same electrons off the grid.
SDCEA has made money off my investment of solar panels on my roof. I haven’t been a “cost-causer” but rather a “money-maker” for them.
I’ve been fine with that; it was part of the understanding I had when I went into “business” with SDCEA and sized my system to cover my fluctuating electric needs. I don’t charge them a distribution fee to take my electrons and sell them, either. Whether they’re pushing or pulling electrons on my electric lines, we are all in this together and, frankly, SDCEA gets the better end of the deal.
Another co-op cost is paid by me as a solar-power generator: RPS. RPS is a Renewable Portfolio Standard in Colorado and a requirement that an electric utility’s power supply comes from certain renewable resources. As stated in SDCEA’s documents, they require solar-generating (and wind and hydropower) customers assign them kWh that we make so they can use them to meet their legal obligation. In doing so, we “make it possible to decrease the cost of buying the difference” (their words). No other customers of the co-op are “credit-makers” who decrease costs for the whole co-op.
Finally, some things cannot be balanced with a mathematical equation. The most important thing I did when I purchased solar panels was to become a problem-solver. Colorado and SDCEA rely too heavily on coal for electricity generation, and I wanted to be part of a shift to renewable energy.
I felt strongly enough to invest considerably in making my household more sustainable. I did this at no cost to SDCEA or other electric customers, no matter what the secret study says. There’s no need to balance the equation by charging my household more.
Deb Hannigan,
Buena Vista