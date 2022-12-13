Touched by veteran recognition Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor:I would like to compliment you on your excellent article, “Salute to our Heroes.” My father was a career naval aviator and I was touched by the recognition and tribute you paid to retired service members.Thank you. Danny Simpson,Buena Vista Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured 1 NOW HIRING TEAM MEMBERS Updated 17 hrs ago featured 1 NOW HIRING: MEDICAL ASSISTANT Updated Dec 1, 2022 featured 1 MAINTENANCE POSITION Updated Dec 1, 2022