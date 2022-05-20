Dear Editor,
In the article “GOP candidates face off at town hall meeting,” Mr. Becker, a candidate, was quoted saying restaurants “have started slashing days because they can’t employ enough people. That’s because people can’t afford to live here.”
It’s true – lack of affordable housing in our town is a bad problem. People work full time and cannot make enough to afford the going rate for a place to live. Rents and mortgages are out of reach. So they share housing or live in more affordable but distant communities or camp.
All over the country, this is happening to more people. It is difficult to build a career or provide a stable and secure family life without the comforts, services and conveniences that most enjoy. It’s best if every child has a secure home, good places to spend their time, a school that’s easy to get to. It’s best if families have access to a grocery store and healthcare. It’s best if families have a kitchen in which to prepare meals.
Mr. Becker is right that in our country having an affordable place to live should be possible for all. But then Mr. Becker discusses his opposition to a move to “ban dispersed camping on private lands.” Mr. Becker goes on to say that our workforce is living on that land, our county has more public land than anywhere in Colorado, and “now it can’t be used by people,” and those working in Salida and living on the public lands are “being ignored.”
There is no move for an all-out ban on dispersed camping on public land, a long-beloved American tradition for many, a wholesome way to spend family time. Those who are given the job of managing our lands continuously assess the health of the land and may consider shifting allowable places for dispersed camping according to amount of damage an area is sustaining.
An example of this damage is when people drive over the vegetation too much, when there are erosion issues or when there is too much trash or waste – basically when the land is sustaining too much damage. Sites may be closed to dispersed camping when this kind of damage is present. We built our public lands agencies to protect and manage the land as a resource to be used and enjoyed in many ways, by all citizens, for all time.
Mr. Becker, we oughtn’t to expect the workforce to have to live in the woods without a house and services, full time, surely? The idea of using our public lands for this is really bad. Not a good campaign platform either.
Let’s shoot for something more noble. Let’s be one town that finds a way to incorporate more and more dwellings that can be lived in within the town area, where families can enjoy their patios and plant a garden if they want, build a life and have stability. In America having a decent home to live in should go without saying.
Susan Roebuck,
Salida