Dear Editor:
Their stories are heartbreaking. Unvaccinated COVID-19 victims lying in their hospital beds gasping for their last breaths while screaming at their doctors to save them.
While there are some marginally effective treatments for these unvaccinated patients, by far the best way to protect from COVID-19 is vaccination. Unfortunately, when hospitalized patients are in extremis it’s too late for the immune system to mount an effective response.
The plain simple fact is that if you are unvaccinated you are 11 times more likely to die from this disease.
President Biden and many others have tried their best to persuade folks to get vaccinated. Sadly, some still ignore overwhelming medical science and resort to quack cures like a horse dewormer. And pay the price for their ignorance by dying.
Finally, President Biden ran out of patience and expanded vaccine mandates for anyone working for the government, healthcare, hospitals and many others.
Unsurprisingly, some Republican governors and other inhabitants of the Trump Cult immediately shrieked that Biden’s expanded mandates were un-American and unconstitutional. They are wrong.
George Washington mandated smallpox vaccination during the American Revolution. In Jacobson v. Com. of Massachusetts, the Supreme Court upheld vaccine mandates declaring: “But the liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right of each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint.”
And there have been many subsequent court decisions upholding vaccine mandates, asserting the fundamental principle that “persons are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health and prosperity of the state.”
Biden’s vaccine mandates are neither un-American nor unconstitutional.
The anti-vaccine crowd has come up with all kinds of absurd nonsense. My personal favorite is the vaccine contains some kind of tracking device implanted by Bill Gates. Perhaps these folks are unaware that their cellphones have tracking devices.
Republican Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes said it perfectly: “Your right to extend your fist ends where my nose begins.”
That is the essence of why so many of us are so frustrated by those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Your decision to refuse vaccination impacts not only yourself but others in our community.
The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus appears to be more infectious for children than the original strain. If you refuse vaccination, you may infect the innocent like my grandchildren who are too young to be eligible for the vaccine.
If there was a child killer running loose in our community, I’m sure you’d want law enforcement to apprehend the predator. In what way is this different from those who refuse vaccination and thus pose a threat to our children? Do you believe that your “freedom” (or “free-dumb”) gives you the right to threaten our children?
When they infect our kids or die in agony, at least the unvaccinated will have the satisfaction that they “owned the libs.”
Frank Waxman, Salida