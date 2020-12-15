Dear Editor:
As Coloradans contend with another surge of infections and deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we also face extraordinary job losses, business closures, reduced incomes and inability to access health care.
Employer provided health insurance is dropped just when we lose our jobs and are most in need of health care.
Many more cannot pay for health insurance or the deductibles and copays even if they have insurance, while still others fall between the cracks of our system and forego treatment putting themselves and the rest of us at risk of serious illness and death.
The Emergency Health Care Guarantee Act, HR 6906 and S. 3790, would cover all Americans with comprehensive health care, including drug coverage, without deductibles and copays, whether insured or uninsured, would prohibit surprise billing, prevent insurance companies from increasing cost-sharing and limit pharmaceutical drug prices.
If passed, all could access health care throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and until a vaccine is widely available. This temporary measure will save lives.
With this legislation Medicare would come to the rescue and providers will bill Medicare for all out-of-pocket expenses not covered by health insurance as well as all their uninsured patients.
It’s time to go toe-to-toe against this pandemic by covering everyone with comprehensive access to medical care, including testing and treatment.
Give Coloradans a fighting chance and let Sen. Bennett and Rep. Lamborn know that you support this bill and demand action now.
Jim Potter
Cotopaxi