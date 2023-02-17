Dear Editor:
President Biden has characterized Exxon’s recent profits as outlandish and bad for America. A recent letter to the editor, supporting Biden’s view of Exxon, scolded this newspaper’s publisher.
But basing an argument on a single year’s income is misleading. Businesses are going concerns, so past and future profits are integral to interpretation, as is company size and what it produces.
Companies like Exxon, with $370 billion in assets, might spend $50 billion over five years developing oil fields off South America. Then, just as pumping begins, the oil price drops dramatically or the host country changes the rules.
Meanwhile, the hundred energy companies bankrupted in 2020 are conveniently ignored, as is Exxon’s $22.4 billion loss that year. In 2021 Exxon gained $23 billion, resulting in essentially zero income over those two years.
According to Morningstar, Exxon’s 10-year return ending on Jan. 31 averaged 5.05 percent per year, while an index representing the oil industry returned 3.88 percent. Compare these mediocre returns with the far greater 12.32 percent earned by the Morningstar index covering 97 percent of the U.S. market.
So, the oil industry had one great year, enlarged by inflation, in a mediocre decade. Does that herald improvement in its fortunes?
Compare Vanguard’s Energy ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) and its Consumer Staples ETF, containing companies like Procter & Gamble, Costco and Pepsi.
Price-earnings (PE) ratios embody expectations for the future, and on Dec. 31 the market valued consumer staples companies’ future earnings almost triple that of energy companies (PE ratios 23.6 vs. 8.3).
Future oil profits are less attractive than those from dish soap and baby wipes. Less attractive not only because of oil’s high-risk nature, but also because of accelerating anti-oil regulatory, financial and political environment.
Why (re)invest in an industry targeted for extinction?
Ten years ago, the Boulder Daily Camera pictured CU students demonstrating at the CU Regents board meeting. Students wanted removal of oil stocks from university endowments.
I wondered at the time if students understood consequences of starving oil companies of capital – of “defunding” them.
The world’s five largest oil and gas producers in 2021 were state-owned behemoths from Russia, China, Iran and Saudi Arabia. These companies, and dozens more like them, control 65 percent of the world’s oil reserves.
They might solicit Western capital, but they don’t need it.
If Western oil company output is reduced, raising global energy prices in the process, despotic regimes like Iran, Venezuela and Russia gain riches and influence at the West’s expense.
America’s oil wealth, such as natural gas exports to Europe and Asia, are the geostrategic equivalent of a major military force.
Ironically, the world’s transition to a low carbon future is also slowed by reduced oil output. The titanic global effort to mine, process, transport and build zero-carbon infrastructure requires more energy, not less.
An additional 7 percent of global energy output is needed, by one estimate. You must build before you remove.
As for Exxon’s 2022 tax bill? It’s $20 billion!
Robert Engel,
Salida