I’m a local business owner in Chaffee County. I’ve had my business for 11 years. We craft herbal goods and ship them all over the country.
Historically we have done all of the packing and shipping ourselves, utilizing the United States Postal Service. We were proud of this work, and it’s always offered a job position that came with full benefits, ample PTO, paid maternity and a living wage. Today that all ended for good.
We’ve had to outsource the packing and shipping of our goods to a company in Denver, as the Salida Post Office is seemingly on its last legs and unable to support the needs of my business any longer. Why? They can’t find anyone to hire, because no one can afford to live here.
Meanwhile, I see developers writing into the paper whining about an increase in short-term rental fees. As the owner of an STR at my full-time residence, I fully support raising STR fees. Why? Because I know the only way this community will survive is if we can free up housing for actual families in Chaffee.
City-funded RVs and car camping behind the public pool are not long-term options. People deserve an opportunity to build a life in this county in a home with room for kids, pets and a garden if they so desire. All of this was once attainable in Chaffee, but now these homes are short-term rentals. There are over 900 active listings, to be specific.
Chaffee is infected with a disease called greed, and it’s spreading swiftly via the local Realtors, developers and nonresident STR owners that intend to suck every penny they can out of this county for their own personal gain. This will eventually drain this community of any life it has left.
I don’t know how many more warnings you need, but when the United States Post Office is failing to find staff, after 230 years in business, I consider it to be a pretty dire housing crisis.
And frankly, the absolute last thing I want to hear is a wealthy developer who lives outside Chaffee whining about their personal prospects. Cry me a river! Maybe your tears can provide the water for your unsustainable developments, because anyone who is paying attention knows the local aquifer can’t.