Dear Editor:
I ran across the following article about NAVSYS, the company owned by Chaffee County commissioner candidate Alison Brown. It can be found on her company website (https://www.navsys.com/press-releases) and the Fremont County Economic Development website: (https://techstart.fremontedc.com/portfolio-item/navsys/).
It says repeatedly in Alison Brown’s own words that she resides in Fremont County.
“It doesn’t really matter where I live and work. Technology enables me to work from virtually anywhere – whether from my home in Whitehorn, our offices in Salida or Monument, or on the road while visiting customers.” – Dr. Alison Brown, CEO and president, NAVSYS Corporation.
“Dr. Brown’s nomadic journey to the rural countryside was not finished with her move to Salida in 2013. In 2018 she decided to move again – this time to an even more rural city. With an elevation nearly two miles above sea level, Whitehorn, Colorado, is located northwestern Fremont County.”
I am confused. How can someone who acknowledges living in Fremont County run for county commissioner in Chaffee County?
Luke Parker,
Salida