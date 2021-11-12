Dear Editor:
As an unaffiliated voter, I am totally appalled at Rep. Lamborn‘s recent editorial (Nov. 5 Mountain Mail) regarding COVID vaccine mandates. I’m certainly happy he is vaccinated and encourages other people to get vaccinated. However, most of the article tries to reframe the anti-vaccine argument solely as a matter of personal freedom.
Before we get into fine points of personal freedom, let’s look at COVID facts:
Over 750,000 Americans are already dead. This compares to the total combined American wartime deaths in WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq of 642,000, according to Wikipedia. In other words, COVID-19 is a national emergency of wartime proportions.
In times of national emergencies, we look to our presidents for leadership, and President Joe Biden is giving us exactly that. It’s true that shortly after Biden was in office, he ordered many more doses and used the national Defense Production Act to ramp up production and distribution of these vaccines.
For months President Biden has been using the carrot approach rather than a stick regarding vaccines, encouraging and pleading with Americans to get vaccinated. This voluntary effort has certainly helped get many people back to work, back to school and back to socializing with friends. However, many Americans are still dying daily, and we have way too many folks unvaccinated who are now filling up hospitals and overtaxing our fine healthcare employees.
In short, we have a national emergency on our hands. So President Biden is doing the right thing requiring employees of companies over 100 to get vaccinated, as well as military and healthcare workers. This all makes good sense under the current emergency scenario. Many readers may be to young to recall the many wartime sacrifices required during World War II, as we fought Hitler and the Axis powers. Gasoline was rationed, food was rationed and scores of individuals were drafted and died bravely serving our country. Those in the military were required to get vaccines. All of these things went against what Mr. Lamborn calls individual liberty, but it was for public freedoms and the global good.
As for those who wish to make a political statement about their personal freedom with regard to vaccines, they still have options. They can quit their job if they work for a large company and find work with a smaller firm. When they get sick they may choose to stay home and save those hospital beds for people who really need them – those who have been vaccinated and have other illnesses that require medical attention.
Contrary to Rep. Lamborn’s claims, increasing the number of vaccinated Americans will only boost American productivity, raise GDP, lower healthcare costs, protect our national security and get more Americans gainfully employed. I’m also very happy to report that because of the new Colorado redistricting boundaries, Chaffee County will no longer be in Mr. Lamborn’s district and we can look forward to the absence of his editorials in our local papers.
Roger Cox,
Salida