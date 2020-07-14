Dear Editor:
The Japanese say we wear three masks in regards to our feelings. The first mask you show to the world. The second mask you show your close friends and family. The third mask you never show anyone.
Today, in view of the advice that we literally wear a face mask to protect against coronavirus, we are all locked in the “third mask.”
The unguarded feelings we used to reflect consciously and unconsciously in masks one and two are now hidden.
Take a simple little smile – it can say so much without words. It could be flirtatious under the best circumstances or it can reflect a range of emotions, from pleasure, approval, amusement or simply, “no worries,” as my Aussie friends would say.
Now, all is veiled.
There are times when words just aren’t necessary.
Say, you are in a grocery store casually perusing the store’s inventory, suddenly, someone walks in front of you. Sometimes the person says, “excuse me or sorry” and I would just give a nonverbal “no worries” smile and nod back at them.
Can’t do that anymore with schemata hanging from your ears hiding your smile. So instead, I’ve been giving a nonverbal, simultaneous quick blink and nod, hopefully projecting there’s a “no worries” smile under my mask.
This reminds me of an old Monty Python’s comedy sketch where Eric Idle would end his chin wag by saying, “wink wink nudge nudge” or “wink wink say no more, say no more.”
The sketches usually had a borderline sexual innuendo but, if you leave out the verbal double entendre, my nonverbal blink and nod, hopefully conveys only an innocent, “wink wink, say no more, say no more.”
However, in another, sadder example, I used to work for a small regional airline and the president of the company used to give us periodic updates.
Besides having a very congenial persona, he had one little idiosyncrasy. He would wink wink and nod at the end of almost every sentence.
It projected a folksy sincerity and was engaging. At that time, airline mergers were common place and we were all concerned about our careers.
During the open questioning part of one of meeting, he assured us he would, “never sell the airline, it’s my pride and joy” (wink wink, nod nod).
That is, until six months later, without any notice, he sold the airline for the highest offer ever made for a small airline in U.S. history.
We were given the news by a marketing vice president. No wink wink this time. It was final, “say no more, say no more.”
Today, the coronavirus has made us all just a wink wink, nudge nudge and a nod, away from being unwitting members of the mad mad world of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.
While I don’t think anything can ever replace a friendly smile, I do think winken, blinken and nod are genial substitutes for masked encounters of the nonverbal kind.
Tinker Paul Silver
Howard