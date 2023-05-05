Dear Editor,
The Salida Pole Pedal Paddle April 16 was a huge success thanks to tremendous support of local volunteers and generous sponsors.
This race is a logistical challenge requiring a lot of assistance from the community. We had close to 50 volunteers at this year’s 3P, who offered to spend the day outdoors in unpredictable spring weather, providing safety to racers, helping mark the course, helping at registration and with the after-party. To each of you who worked to make this event possible, thank you!
Special thanks to: Dena and Shawn Gillis with Absolute Bikes, Angela and Chief with High Side Bar & Grill, Robin Nejame, Paul Wackowski, Brianna Wancura and Dick Eustis and CCSAR-South. All of your efforts were integral.
I’d also like to thank all the private landowners; without your permission and assistance this race wouldn’t be possible. Thanks to Caleb and Deanna Hathaway of Monarch Sled Dog Rides, Ken Sirls, Wiley and Mike with Independent Whitewater.
Additionally, thanks to all the permitting agencies and organizations: Thomas Skaja with the Forest Service, Sean Reynolds with the BLM, Glenn Cottone with AHRA, Chaffee County commissioners, Josh Hadley with CCEMS, and CSP/CDOT. Thanks as well to motorbike park users at Big Bend OHV park for sharing the park with us for the day.
Thank you to all our local sponsors: Stoke Barbeque, Gary Lacy and Recreation Engineering and Planning, Holmes Construction, Riverboat Works, Amicas Pizza, Absolute Bikes, Salida Mountain Sports, Mount Princeton Hot Springs, Over It Raft Covers, Monarch Mountain, Zack and Mike with Badfish SUP, Heather Gorby with Veer Creatives for our awesome 3P logo, High Side Bar & Grill, Alan and Elisha with Canyon River Instruction, Kurt and Alli with Mo Burrito for our amazing volunteer lunches, Elevation Beer Company, Soulcraft Brewing, Colorado Sports Recycler, Oveja Negra, Café Dawn, Little Red Hen and Chill.
Salida 3P proceeds benefit the Ark River Trust and Team Colorado Whitewater Racing, dedicated to preserving and enhancing the Arkansas River and promoting whitewater sports in the Arkansas Valley.
Last and most certainly not least,we want to thank all the super fans who are excited to tackle the country’s only backcountry Pole Pedal Paddle every year. You’re the reason this event lives on and we love that you enjoy the backcountry nature of the Salida 3P.
Looking forward to the 2024 Salida 3P!
Alli Gober, race director,
Salida Pole Pedal Paddle