Dear Editor:
When electing a president, perhaps the most important consideration is the leadership she/he would provide in a national crisis. This was a primary reason why I did not support our current president in 2016.
He had no experience in public service, or government. Trump had many business ventures that failed (13) or sought bankruptcy protection (6). As my husband pointed out during the Republican primaries that year, the only success Trump had was in selling his name as a brand.
When he was elected, I fervently hoped that our country would manage to avoid a catastrophe for the next four years.
Alas, that was not to be and we are paying a steep price in lives of Americans.
Although the current administration was well aware of the threat of a pandemic and the joint Obama-Trump transition team ran through pandemic scenarios, from March – May 2017 President Trump proposed cutting $277 billion dollars from the pandemic preparedness funding.
In July of 2017 the failed Health Care Freedom Act, which Trump supported and Senator Cory Gardner voted for, would have eliminated the Prevention and Public Health Fund after 2018.
Trump appointed Robert Redfield to head the CDC in 2018. Redfield had no previous public health agency leadership experience.
Not surprisingly, the CDC, which in the past has always been a source of reliable data collection and provided clear direction on public health responses, has repeatedly issued confusing guidance.
Although the president formed a COVID-19 task force including the highly experienced Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump not only disregarded the science, he continues to undermine his own experts.
The president bullied states to reopen their economies long before the necessary reduction-in-cases benchmarks were achieved. He abdicated leadership to state and local governments, yet did not support them with the guidance or tools to succeed.
The federal government has the responsibility to support the individual states by providing enough testing, PPE and funding. Over six months into this crisis and there still is not enough testing capacity and contact tracing capability available in all states and territories to prevent businesses from riding the rollercoaster of repeated closures.
This administration has also threatened funding cuts to force schools into opening, but refuses to track COVID-19 cases in these schools to prevent outbreaks.
A good leader does not mislead, and politically divide the people in a time of crisis, as Trump does. Worse yet, this president has spread misinformation during the pandemic that has led to more people’s deaths because they believed and trusted him. He has failed miserably in this crisis and we, the people, continue to pay for his ineptitude. We cannot make the mistake of re-electing someone who has proven he can’t lead. Register to vote, and vote Trump out.
Gaylene L Stevens
Salida