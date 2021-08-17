Texas plans Salida embassy? Aug 17, 2021 Aug 17, 2021 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:Heard recently: The nation of Texas is planning to establish an embassy in Salida.Any truth to this? Art Allard, Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured The Colorado DoC is Hiring 18-20 year olds @ $22/hr Aug 12, 2021