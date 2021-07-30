Suppressing the right to vote Jul 30, 2021 Jul 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:Republicans love suppressing the right to vote.It gives them the best chance to win elections since most poor people are Democrats. Thomas A. Kaercher,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured Auto Techs Needed Updated Jul 16, 2021 featured APARTMENT SITE MANAGER NEEDED Updated 20 hrs ago