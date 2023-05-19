We had the pleasure of attending the Salida Film Festival last weekend, and we wanted to say how much we enjoyed all of the short and long movies and panel discussions.
Kudos to Patrick O’Brien, the arts and culture supervisor of Salida SteamPlant Event Center, for creating a meaningful and entertaining multiday immersion into the world of filmmaking. Patrick carefully selected a range of subjects, all related to our western lands, some that brought tears, some laughter and all of them gave food for thought.
As is typical of Salida, the Film Festival created a sense of community that made us care about those who labor in this creative field and helped inform us about issues affecting the film industry and broader issues that affect all of us.
We learned that we have the benefit of a newly created position, the Chaffee County film commissioner, and that Salida resident and distinguished videographer Julie Jackson will fill this job with her energetic and knowledgeable leadership. It was exciting to think about the support this office could lend to movie-making projects in our county.
We also learned that Colorado lags way behind Arizona, New Mexico and Utah in providing seed money to movie makers. Discussions at the festival made it clear that Colorado needs to step up its game so that more films can be made in our state, bringing with them the prospect of local jobs and economic benefit to our lodging and restaurant industries. We are going to talk to our Colorado legislators about more funding for the movie-making industry.
As always, the SteamPlant Event Center staff provided a seamless experience from Thursday evening through Sunday, and we want to thank them and also the panel moderators who expertly hosted the speakers and engaged us, the audience, in a wide range of topics.
The Salida Film Festival has made its mark in its first two years, and we are looking forward to attending again next year and for many years in the future.