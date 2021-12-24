Dear Editor:
The U.S. Supreme Court held a hearing recently on a Mississippi law that effectively overturns Roe v. Wade. From the questions asked, it appears likely Roe is doomed.
Does life begin at conception? Is a fetus that’s nonviable outside the womb “alive?” The answer depends on how the term “life” is defined. It’s really a philosophic rather than a scientific discussion.
The abortion argument boils down to two competing fundamental rights: the right of the fetus to develop in the uterus vs. the right of the mother to autonomy over her body. Most believe a woman has the right to make her own decision until the fetus becomes viable outside the womb, as decided in Roe 50 years ago.
Rather than arguing the merits of the pro- vs. anti-choice positions, my focus here is how we now have six of the nine justices who are solidly anti-choice. Trump nominated three justices and they are the decisive votes.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) acted dishonorably in this matter. President Obama nominated a Supreme Court replacement nine months before the 2016 election. But McConnell refused to conduct hearings on the nomination, claiming that it was too close to the election and the nomination should be left to the next president.
Then, in 2020 McConnell cravenly reversed his position and rushed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett through just days before the election. McConnell’s mind-boggling hypocrisy puts Machiavelli’s “Prince” to shame.
The demise of Roe won’t end all abortions. States will have their own laws, and women with resources will be able to travel to pro-choice states to obtain abortions. Poor women will be the victims. Many will be forced to obtain back-alley abortions illegally from untrained providers and suffer grievous injury or death, as happened before Roe.
The anti-choice perspective is championed by those adhering to Dominion theology, the folks who want us to live under a Christian theocracy. Overturning Roe is only the beginning of their anti-reproductive rights agenda. Next will be outlawing abortion entirely. After that, their target will be contraception.
The end goal of Dominion adherents was spoken out loud recently by one of their heroes, Trump’s first national security advisor, disgraced former general and felon Michael Flynn, who said, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
If these folks prevail, we’ll all be forced to adhere to the beliefs of one religious sect. So ends religious freedom.
Who ultimately enabled all of this? In my opinion, it’s the supporters of Bernie Sanders who voted for Jill Stein, or Trump, or didn’t vote at all. Hillary wasn’t “pure” enough for them. Hillary would have undoubtedly nominated justices who were pro-choice and pro-religious freedom.
Sanders supporters who didn’t vote for Hillary, the demise of Roe is on you. We cannot undo the horror of the disastrous Trump presidency, but please remember this in the future.
Frank Waxman,
Salida