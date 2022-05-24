Dear Editor:
I am writing to call out The Mountain Mail for printing, without comment, the unfounded accusations in last week’s letter to the editor from Bret M. Collyer.
Quoting: “As to the ‘granddaddy’ of all propaganda projects, aptly known as ‘The Big Lie’ that the election was stolen from Trump. Actual proof of this fact is hiding in plain sight. Liberal media hacks, colluding with Big-Tech lied and obstructed the truth from the American people.”
Actually, proof of this “fact” (that the election was stolen) does not exist. Over 60 cases were brought before courts, in numerous states, and every one was dismissed as frivolous/baseless. The Justice Department, led by Trump’s own hand-picked attorney general, came to the same conclusion. Joe Biden won the election, full stop.
Those who continue to claim otherwise are giving aid and comfort to forces who would be willing to overthrow the results of a fairly conducted election. That is how despots come to power.
If The Mountain Mail wants to print, in the name of free speech, whatever baseless claims that a scribe submits, I guess that is their right. To publish, without comment, baseless claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen is careless and dangerous.
Tom Bomer,
Salida