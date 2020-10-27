Dear Editor:
Proposition 113 is pretty simple. One person should equal one vote and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes should win.
The national popular vote achieves both of those things, which applies to every other election we have across the country.
The President represents our entire country and should be elected by everyone who votes throughout the country.
States don’t vote, people do. If a million people vote for one candidate in Colorado, all of those votes should actually go towards that candidate’s total. It should not matter if a million plus one vote for a different candidate.
National popular vote is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It is an issue of every voter’s voice being valued in a representative government.
I want my vote to count no matter who I support for president. That’s why I am supporting Proposition 113 and am encouraging others to do so too.
Terry Andrews,
Salida