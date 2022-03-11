Dear Editor:
Mr. Payne, let me assure you there is no way I would put any falsehood in the paper known to me. If I remember correctly, China, who is run totally by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), claimed a bat was the cause. Trouble is a lie can bite you; I think it bit them.
You should look up gain of function in viruses. Also look at the nonfood products in our stores and consider how many are manufactured here. Just like my Johnson & Johnson Band-Aids are made in China.
BESA, the Begin Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, published July 28, 2020: “Where did COVID-19 really Come From” by Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Dany Shoham.
Also from BESA, Aug. 3, 2021, “Too Many Coincidences”:
“Brett Giroir, a former four-star admiral in U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, said: “I believe it’s just too much of a coincidence that a worldwide pandemic caused by a novel bat coronavirus that cannot be found in nature started just a few miles away from a secretive laboratory doing potentially dangerous research on bat coronaviruses. Sometimes, the most obvious explanation is indeed the correct one.”
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs