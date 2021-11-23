Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Salida High School mountain bike team, we would like to extend our deepest thanks to our ever so supportive community.
Salida Racing ended our season with a bang at State Championships in Durango a couple of weekends ago. We had 24 kids riding at state and a total of 28 riders on the team this year. Our athletes rode hard all season, completing difficult workouts and having fun riding with their teammates.
We started the season off with our home race in Nathrop where several riders moved up in categories. Camping in Snowmass was a blast where our riders rode hard and came out with some great finishes, notably JV Hayden Bevington’s first-place win.
At our Eagle race, we had some difficult rainy conditions but the team persevered and grabbed second place in the Piedra region, Division I. Finishing up in Durango with great weather and exciting races, the team came together in the end, to cheer each other on and also brought some tremendous disco wear.
We couldn’t have had such an amazing season without all of our hardworking coaches and parents, along with our generous sponsors. Thank you to our Platinum sponsor, High Country Bank, and our Gold sponsors, Absolute Bikes, SubCulture Cyclery, Salida Bike Co., First Colorado Land Office, Amicas Pizza, Salida Mountain Sports, State Farm – Kate Woolman, Scot’s Bicycle Service and Monarch Community Outreach.
Also a big thank you to our Silver-level sponsors, Diesslin Structures Inc, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Su Casa, Oveja Negra, SGM, King Chiropractic, Bunny and Clyde’s, Tony Ricci of Stoneworks, Scanga, Moonlight Pizza and Little Red Hen.
Our Bronze-level sponsors included Powell and Murphy, Café Dawn, Mount Shavano Ski Shop, Sweetie’s, Murdoch’s, Mo Burrito, Natural Grocers, Erin of Erin’s Greens and Kind Bar.
Thank you to head coach Rob Kelley, team coordinator Kim Smith and all of our other volunteer coaches and parents. Salida Racing looks forward to next season and offers thanks to the community for their honorable support.
Co-captains Gwen Ramsey, Charlie Schieren, Araya Rodrigues, Ethan NeJame Zeiset, Amelia Capozza and Seda Condell
Salida Racing