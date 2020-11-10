Dear Editor:
This past Tuesday I volunteered as an election judge for Chaffee County. This was the first time I have ever been an election judge.
I have to say I was amazed at the level of security and care given to the process. I had no idea it was so rigorous.
Every action taken was verified by staff and at least two volunteers representing different political parties.
Every piece of paper (including trash) was logged, certified and filed. Each ballot was accounted for both before and after the process.
I was most impressed with Chaffee County staff.
They made every volunteer feel valued and every voter feel welcome.
They bent over backward to ensure all voters had a chance to cast their ballot.
We should all feel proud we have such energetic, dedicated public servants working for us.
Donna Montane
Salida