Quick letter to demonstrate my support for Adriane.
Adriane is my business neighbor on F Street, and as such we have had the opportunity to work together on a handful of projects. She was the force behind our backs when it came time to fight for the street closure on our block, and without her I am sure it would not have happened.
Adriane was instrumental in the development that concluded with the F Street stage, a joy for locals and tourists alike. I put my trust in her ability to guide us into the changing future of Chaffee County.