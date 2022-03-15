Dear Editor:
I agree with Jillian Mann on her letter of March 8 and am so happy she brought up the subject.
The huge buildings being constructed in this town among our unique housing tracts are destroying the ambience and small-town attraction that causes people to move here in the first place and the longtime resident to want to stay.
Our town is lovely, with a small-town appeal and charm, especially with the different types of houses. A nice place to raise children as well as to retire in.
It is normal for towns and populations to grow, but let’s keep the large multifamily residential and multi-dwelling units on the outskirts of town and save the uniqueness of Salida. If we don’t, it’ll be just like any other big city.
We all should have a choice on these matters and a voice. The petition is online; please let your voices be heard and sign it.
Patricia Mckinney,
Salida