Dear Editor:
The success of the recent Thanksgiving dinner is a reflection of the ever increasing dedication of the Salida area citizen’s display of continual dedication to make our area one of the greatest places.
This recent Thanksgiving dinner was a resounding success but we could not have done it without all of the amazing volunteers.
The Salida Community Center appreciates your gift of time, energy and donations in order to make this event come together.
We will also be preparing for the Christmas dinner and will be asking for volunteers.
Whenever COVID-19 came into our world the people of this area have stepped up to make sure that our neighbors are safe.
We always have a large number of volunteers for our food program which happens on the first Wednesday every month.
We now give and deliver food to more than 800 people in the Chaffee County area.
The Salida Community Center is honored to be a part of this networking of volunteers.
We have never seen such an outpouring of caring people and businesses.
There are so many people to thank for making this happen I will name a few and I am sure that I might leave off a name or two so please know that we appreciate everyone.
As most of you know the center had water damage and all our kitchen items had to be removed including our stoves, ovens and prep tables.
In order to help this event come together the City of Salida sent their employees to help us haul these items back to the center so the meal could be prepared.
Chaffee County Public Health Department worked with us to ensure everyone’s safety.
Wano Urbanos, Chaffee County Health Inspector, even gave up his Thanksgiving Day in order to make sure everyone of the volunteers were safe to be in the building.
Jeanine Zeman spent hours organizing volunteers so that we could use the least amount of volunteers in the building to keep with the health regulations.
Collegiate Peaks Bank used their employees to make phone calls and help set names and addresses of everyone who needed meals delivered.
Don Potts from Shallots helped us get the food ordered through Sysco Foods (which donated 3 cases of Turkey Breast) and he also loaned us a meat slicer to make our job easier slicing up all of that turkey.
We also want to thank The Mountain Mail, KHEN Radio Station and Heart of the Rockies radio stations for helping us get the word out to everyone.
Again on behalf of the Director and the Board of the Salida Community Center we would like to thank everyone for making this event and all of the work we do a success.
Elaine Allemang,
Salida Community Center director; Paul Smith, Vickie Sue Vigil, Diana Reneau, Doug Rausch, Dan Ridenour, Ben Althoff and Wayne Urbanos, Salida Community Center Board of Directors