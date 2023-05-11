Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but the recent hubbub at Salida Regional Library left me agog.
As opposed to merely gog or magog.
St. Joseph Catholic Church canceled a “Rosary Rally,” which had been organized to stop “the perversion being pushed into our nation’s children at their schools and libraries.” That was according to the rally flyer. A follow-up article in The Mountain Mail by the Rev. James Williams both clarified and muddled the issue.
Apparently, the church’s internal flyer had been leaked (skullduggery!), a counter-rally got organized by a woke mob (alert Fox News!), and the Rosary Rally was aborted, since the problem of “perversion” in library books had already been so well publicized. (A miracle!)
Rev. Williams said the rally was not directed against the LGBTQ+ community, although the church flyer literally linked “porn and LGBTQ+ books.” No, the rally was really about safeguarding children. “Innocence is worth protecting and worth fighting for,” the reverend wrote, and who could disagree? Only an immoral monster would intentionally harm an innocent child.
And an institution that would intentionally cover up such behavior? What is that, exactly?
Consider the Catholic Church’s worldwide pedophilia scandals. The dozens of its U.S. dioceses in bankruptcy because of sexual abuse lawsuits. The masses of priests convicted or credibly accused of child molestation. The generations of children traumatized by religious authority figures, while the Church – as an institution – fought for and protected, not the children, but the molesters.
Aside from their shaky moral standing, the Rosary folks might want to rethink their literary standards. Their goal is to keep sordid, psychologically damaging books away from children, right?
But have they read the Bible? For example:
• Two sisters get their father drunk, so they can seduce him – and get pregnant and have his baby. (Genesis 19:30-38.)
• A young widow disguises herself as a prostitute so she can seduce her father-in-law – and get pregnant and have his baby. (Genesis 38:12-30.)
• A mob tries to invade a home and rape a man who is a guest there. The homeowner appeases the mob by throwing out the guest’s companion, a woman. She is gang-raped to death, then dismembered. (Judges 19:22-30.)
Should we ban the Bible, too?
The Christian culture warriors should consider tapping the brakes on their moral crusade, starting with our public schools and libraries.
Marty Rush,
Salida