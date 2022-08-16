Recount results are in, and Tina Peters is a two-time loser in Chaffee County. The integrity of our elections and the professionalism of our Clerk Lori Mitchell remain unquestioned.
The Thursday recount changed only a single vote, with not one vote changing for Peters or Pam Anderson.
Clerk Mitchell deserves our gratitude and appreciation for protecting the integrity of our elections and leading the clerk’s office with efficiency and accuracy.
This nonsense should stop. Nationwide, there is and has been no evidence of election fraud, only baseless conspiracy theories. Nonsense and waste.