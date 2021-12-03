Dear Editor:
There are many well-intentioned people in the denial stage of the pending failure of the far left to destroy our country. If they can’t “fundamentally transform America” legislatively, they desire to leave this country in smoldering ruin.
Oddly, the biggest problem “scholars” have with the violent and deadly organized “smash-and-grab” robberies of late is that some people refer to it with the “racist” term of “looting.” Certain media companies and politicians are actively promoting violence with their dishonesty about everything from the Rittenhouse trial to the destructive and deadly border policies, or lack thereof, of the Biden cabal.
Americans are dying because of drugs, violence and COVID perpetuation. While the FBI focuses instead on vocal parents at school board meetings who simply want their children taught reading, writing, arithmetic, science. You know, things they need to learn to succeed in life as opposed to controversial, obviously destructive social theories.
Normally I just laugh at Mr. Waxman’s letters and read them for the entertainment value. He is obviously a smart, clever and intelligent fellow, so my only hope after his last contribution is that he is simply a “low information news consumer.” Either that, or he believes he can simply continue to insult the intelligence of those so far beneath him. Waxman’s assertions in his Nov. 12 letter are so easily disproven that proof of Critical Race Theory policy being pushed in the Virginia Department of Education can still be found at https://www.foxnews.com/politics/virginia-school-districts-deny-teaching-critical-race-theory-evidence.
The people of Virginia are not quite as gullible as he thinks, nor are the American people writ large. Here is further proof: https://www.foxnews.com/us/superintendent-says-detroit-schools-deeply-using-critical-race-theory.
Americans are waking up to the reality that the far left and their lying media sycophants are absolutely “down with” helping Marxists destroy our beloved country. They are pushing mob rule and a distorted view of “social justice” while they try to nullify the First, Second and many other amendments to our constitutional freedoms.
This is the opposite of progress; these people have become “illiberal” by definition and are clearly anti-freedom. The only arrow they have left in their quiver is the lame charge of “racism.” They are almost finished; they just don’t know it yet.
They will eventually fail in every respect, but at what cost? Look at the damage they are doing to our society, as they begin rioting violently again, just don’t call it looting. Violent crime is rising, Fauci thinks he “is science,” and no other voices are allowed. China, Russia, Iran, etc. are joining forces against us, while an actual Biden-facilitated foreign invasion is underway on our southern border.
The media pretend that “inflation is good for us.” According to left-wing media, a “car” drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha Wisconsin, killing six and injuring 40-plus. Imagine if the driver was a white, right-wing extremist in a majority minority neighborhood. We don’t have to wonder about who actually hates our country; they are standing up to be counted as we speak.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida