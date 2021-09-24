Dear Editor:
For the last several weeks, longer than I care to try and count, Editor Merle J. Baranczyk has filled the space of his editorial with obvious partisan hatred for our current president, Joe Biden.
It is not as if I and the readers of The Mountain Mail don’t realize he has far-right-wing views, but this is getting ridiculous. And all the while, he doesn’t seem to do any fact checking, have much understanding of the economy, world or national politics, the pandemic or perhaps, anything.
So I have a suggestion, Merle: Instead of boring us week in and week out, write one last column and just write a bullet-point list of all you think is wrong with Biden and the job he is doing. OK, it could be there is not enough room for that as I imagine you will go back more years than Biden has been alive, as it seems the entirety of the world’s problems, past and present, are his fault. So just give us the highlights and then move on.
Or maybe, please, let someone else write this editorial piece. Someone who is willing to do research, fact check, understand issues at a macro and micro level and speak to both sides of the aisle.
We the readers and subscribers deserve better.
Thank you for your consideration.
Chris B. Miller, Salida,