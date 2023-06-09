Why? Your front-page story about the court case of David Whitcomb, with all its graphic details and large photograph, puzzled me greatly. What was your purpose? The alleged criminal is not at large and to be feared. Do you think this will help to deter crime? How will this affect the minds of children who see it?
I believe that this front-page article was nothing but sensationalism, out of place in Salida’s only newspaper. The sheriff’s report is on page 15; why not place this news there, with no picture? I would like to see a prominent apology from the editor to this man and to the public, and hope that all of the good news about our community, so abundant inside the paper, will in future predominate in front-page headlines.