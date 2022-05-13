Dear Editor:
Does Salida Mayor Dan Shore think we are stupid?
When Salida City Attorney Nina Williams was arrested for DUI Jan. 1, city officials concealed the incident for a month. After the arrest leaked to The Mountain Mail, Mayor Shore downplayed the incident, declining to mention that Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson was involved.
The police body-cam footage showed Nelson making 10 attempts with the arresting officers to keep Williams out of custody. The officers report to Nelson through the police chief. See www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiRm6nbJ-ZM.
The response from Mayor Shore was long on bluster but short on action:
“It’s my strong belief that people who are in the public eye need to be held to higher standards of behavior. That applies to everyone sitting here on council, our elected officials, but it also applies to staff.”
The body-cam footage contradicted the events described by Mayor Shore. Did anyone in Salida city government view the body-cam footage before it was made public? I recently filed an information request with the Salida Police Records Department for “Names/dates of any public officials or any other persons who requested SPD body-cam footage” of the Nina Williams arrest.
The SPD response: “I have not had any request for body cam for this case, other than your original request.”
Your city attorney was arrested. Your city administrator was involved. Is it unreasonable to expect an internal investigation, looking for either legal or ethical violations? If Mayor Shore was really seeking truth, he would have immediately viewed the body-cam footage. It’s that simple.
Mayor Shore and Salida City Council are playing games. Shore has taken pains to tell us that the actions of Nelson occurred outside work hours. Why are Nelson’s activities outside of work confined to a council executive session? What exact statute allows council to hide such deliberations from the public? And where is the city getting its legal advice? Nina Williams is on leave. Geoff Wilson is filling in, but he is Nina Williams’ law partner (www.wilsonwilliamsllp.com/?page_id=4285). Conflict of interest, anyone?
The uncomfortable truth: Salida city government is rife with bias. All the employees report to Drew Nelson and probably fear retribution. Salida Police Chief Russell Johnson is good friends with Drew Nelson. The mayor and select members of council are way too buddy-buddy with Nelson to be impartial. The only people with credibility are the arresting officers, who were thrown under the bus by Mayor Shore when he publicly quoted them out of context while attempting to cover for Nelson.
The City of Salida should request the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office provide an independent review of Drew Nelson’s actions during the Jan. 16 arrest of Nina Williams. Was CRS 18-8-306: Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, violated?
If Salida officials are so certain there were no illegal actions by Administrator Nelson, prove it by sanctioning an unbiased outside investigation. Failure to do so would reveal the truth – the fix was in from the beginning.
Vince Phillips,
Salida