Dear Editor:
Dear friends and neighbors of our community:
The annual Thanksgiving Dinner for 2021 will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Salida Community Center. Last year we served approximately 600 total meals with 275 meals being delivered.
The meal will be the traditional meal with turkey, ham, dressing and all of the trimmings. The meal is free to all area residents and visitors to the area. We will deliver meals to anyone who cannot get to the center within a 5-mile radius around Salida.
Last year was a huge success. It was made possible by the more than 100 people who volunteered and the donations made by the generous people from the area.
For the Community Center to be able to have a successful Thanksgiving dinner again this year, we are asking for monetary donations to be made to the Salida Community Center at 305 F St., Salida, CO 81201.
Thank you in advance for your support, and we wish you all a very wonderful holiday season and a happy New Year.
Elaine Allemang,
director, Salida
Community Center, and
Salida Community
Center board of directors