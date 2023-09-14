Dear Editor:
I live part-time in Salida, and I’m a short-term rental license holder.
The city made changes without any input from STR owners, which was very disappointing. Now there’s an opportunity to readjust taxes and fees at the Oct. 3 meeting. Whether council moves to reduce the taxes and/or fees or not, I encourage creating a commission or advisory council to ensure multiple viewpoints going forward.
These fees are the highest in the entire state. And killing STRs will hurt local businesses but, importantly, won’t accomplish the city’s stated goals.
Capping STR licenses (307) is the most effective tool we have to ensure the number of STRs stays manageable. Representing under 10 percent of total housing inventory, it’s impossible for them to single-handedly “ruin” local housing. Currently, just 214 are active (6 percent).
Most owners are locals. Some are part-time residents, visiting as often as we can, planning to live here full time ASAP. We aren’t “mega-investors” gobbling up dozens of properties – we can only hold one license each. STRs are often not a size, location or cost that’s attainable for locals, taking them out of local housing possibilities.
There’s an alarming lack of transparency about how STR fees and taxes will be used to address affordable housing, but simple math will tell you an inconvenient truth: Most STRs can only rent 185 nights/year. Even if each license was active and had three bedrooms, that generates a max of $2.5M a year, hardly enough to build housing for more than a handful of people. The budgeted amount is only $800,000. So, please, let go of the notion that STR owners are all “outsiders,” or fees will solve the housing shortage, let alone create affordable housing. We need almost 700 housing units today, and they’ll cost more than the $200K our median household can pay, unless we do something different.
What’s a community to do? Three things: a living wage, denser housing and subsidies/tax credits for developments. These changes will help address the root causes of our affordability and housing crisis.
STRs didn’t cause it, but reasonable caps and fees can help keep our tourism-driven economy healthy, so we can begin to address this crisis effectively.
Blaming STRs and taxing them out of existence won’t solve an affordable housing crisis that is state- and nationwide and decades in the making.
Anne Tengler
Salida