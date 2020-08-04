Dear Editor:
Thank you SteamPlant.
On behalf of Colorado TINTS and the cast and crew of “Mother!”, I want to thank the staff of the Steam Plant for their generosity and flexibility during the rehearsals and production of the recent premier of our show.
During this unpredictable time, I appreciate how everyone at the Steam Plant went above and beyond to make the audience, cast and crew feel safe for the live performances.
Also thank you for the support of Salida Circus over these past 13 and a half years. We would never have been able to offer all the shows, camps and workshops without your generosity and accommodation.
Jennifer Dempsey
Colorado TINTS
Salida Circus