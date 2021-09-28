Dear Editor:
The members of Salida Sunrise Rotary are proud to realize all we have accomplished over these past 10 years, and certainly our celebration on Aug. 29 at Riverside Park was just the icing on the cake. Thanks to all of you who attended – you definitely helped make this event for our club so much fun.
Unfortunately, the name of one of our Platinum sponsors did not appear correctly in our page thank-you ad. Pam and Don Dubin were major sponsors of our birthday celebration, and we sincerely apologize for the mistake.
In addition to all the sponsors and nonprofit organizations that came to enjoy in the festivities and were listed in the recent ad, we would like to thank the other groups who helped make this happen. These include: Paul Michael Kane from New Jersey for the graphic design and especially the wonderful duck logo; Kate Woolman State Farm Insurance for the wonderful support for the kids’ activities and for being “Duck Central”; Heart of the Rockies Radio for broadcasting live; The Mountain Mail for advertising, Ark Valley Voice for advertising; Waste Management for providing trash receptacles; Boy Scout Troop 60 for their help at the event; Hank Martin for engineering music performances; Gibson Creek for their outstanding show; the Boys & Girls Club and the fourth-grade Longfellow class under Debra Norby Colgate’s art direction for decorating the Gold Sponsor-level ducks; City of Salida for helping make this happen; and the Salida Rotary (noon) Club.
As many of you know, the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club has not been able to hold the Chaffee Home & Garden Show for the last two years. This has meant that the “bucket” of funds our organization has to give back to the community through grants and scholarships has been significantly reduced. The funds that were raised through the sponsorships of ducks at this event will help replenish our account so that we will be able to continue giving back to this community we all love so much. And, the duck race on the Arkansas was a fun event for everyone.
Will we do this again next year? Who knows? It may become another tradition for Salida Sunrise Rotary Club because one of the things we all think, say and do is: “Is It Fun?” And, this event certainly was.
Thank you again all for your support.
Janet Franz and Becky Leonard,
co-chairmen,
Salida Sunrise Rotary
10th Anniversary Celebration