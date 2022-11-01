Affordable housing – no one wants to talk about the elephant in the room. Wages are the primary reason people cannot afford to buy homes or pay for rent in Chaffee County.
We are being asked if we want to continue to subsidize the owners of businesses (and the city and county governments) as they are not paying a livable wage. Average wage is $73,800 x 3 = $221,400. There are only two homes for sale under $400K – 40 percent more than the average salary.
Arguments can’t blame (and create a red herring) that greedy individuals, the second homes or developers are causing the cost of homes and rent. We could raise the sales tax for affordable housing, but sales tax for trails appears to be more important. It is about choices.
Business owners will continue to ask you to pay for their employee wages as the current ballot measures fund Chaffee Housing Authority to build 10 homes a year. Why wouldn’t you ask others to subsidize your employees’ wages and your lifestyle? Since the current solutions do not put a dent into a solution, businesses will come back election after election asking you for help with subsidizing wages. This is more profitable for them.
If we paid wages for affordable housing, we would not have the crisis we now face (and will continue to face. Pay your people a livable wage!